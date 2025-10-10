FBI's ‘official narrative’ on J6 continues to crumble as new details are revealed

Americans were told that the infamous pipe bomb was planted on January 5 and found just moments before the first breach of the Capitol on January 6.

However, that narrative is now crumbling.

“You have access now to information that says that this narrative that came from law enforcement originally, this is not true,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says to John Solomon, editor in chief of Just the News.

“Kash Patel has always had his doubts about what happened on January 6. And now that he’s got access to what are known as prohibited case files and other drives of evidence that Congress had never accessed before, we’re beginning to see that the narrative doesn’t hold up,” Solomon tells Wheeler.

- YouTube Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

While the FBI’s initial narrative claimed that the pipe bombs were planted by unidentifiable figures the night before, there’s no phone tracking in the time frame that matches the action of the person on video.

“And so over the last six months or so, some people in Congress like Barry Loudermilk, the chairman of the subcommittee, looking at it, starting to wonder, ‘Was that a head fake? Was there something different to look at? Was this a training episode?’” Solomon explains.

“You start opening up the possibilities of things that you didn’t think about in the original analysis when it was so clean and cut and the FBI gave us a nice cookie cutter of what they thought the storyline was,” he continues.

Now, FBI Director Kash Patel has been coming out with new information, like the lab report.

“The lab report shows that both of these bombs were not likely to have been active, meaning they would not have likely exploded with the triggers that were on them,” Solomon tells Wheeler. “And they use language like, ‘If they had been properly assembled, they would have exploded, but it doesn’t look like that.’”

Expert Fred Whitehurst, Solomon recalls, explained that the report had “a lot of problems in it” and was “made to make it sound like these bombs were dangerous and terrible and those bad Donald Trump people probably planted them.”

“There are two key things,” he tells Wheeler. “There doesn’t appear to be a lot of black powder in the bomb. That would be the propellant for the bomb exploding and putting out dangerous material and shrapnel towards people.”

“And then two, if these were planted 16 hours in advance, the bomb maker had an only one hour timer on it. So if you planted them 16 hours earlier, that timer is gone in an hour. What happened?” he continues.

However, that’s when the “real bombshell” came.

“There was a witness who found the Republican National Committee bomb and that witness says there is no chance that bomb was planted 15, 16 hours before,” Solomon tells Wheeler.

The witness noticed that there were 20 minutes left on the timer for the bomb before she alerted the police.

“Now none of that fits the 15-hour narrative that the FBI had long bestowed upon the American public,” Solomon says. “And by the way, that narrative comes from the Capitol police from their video footage.”

“So it starts with the Capitol police,” he adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.