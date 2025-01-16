Pete Hegseth SLAMS Democrat senators lying

Pete Hegseth is Donald Trump’s nominee for the secretary of the Department of Defense, and he is undergoing the first confirmation hearing for a Trump Cabinet nominee. However, the hearing hasn’t been without its challenges.

But despite the challenges, Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is thrilled with how Hegseth has been handling it.

“He’s really rewriting the textbook on how Cabinet-level nominees should face a hostile Democrat opposition in the Senate,” she comments, adding, “Super smart of President-elect Trump, by the way, to put Hegseth first.”

“Hegseth is probably one of the most, if not the most, challenging to confirm. Not because he’s falling short in any way, but because the left has had to all-out assault, character assassination against Hegseth,” Wheeler explains.

Sen. Tim Kane took part in the character assassination, grilling Hegseth on his personal life and accusations that he has sustained regarding his behavior behind closed doors. However, despite Kane’s attempt to put Hegseth on blast, Trump’s nominee took it in stride.

“I have failed in things in my life, and thankfully, I’m redeemed by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hegseth said.

“In finalizing divorces from your first and second wives, were there nondisclosure agreements in connection with those divorces,” Kane said, before asking, “If there were, would you agree to release them from any confidentiality?” and “Did you ever engage in acts of any physical violence against any of your wives?”

“Absolutely not,” Hegseth responded to the latter question. When Kane continued to press Hegseth on whether or not he hypothetically would be qualified to serve if he had committed acts of violence against his spouses, Hegseth shut him down.

“Senator, I maintained that false claims were made against me,” Hegseth responded. “I have the opportunity to attest my innocence in those false claims.”

Elizabeth Warren has also been slinging these accusations around on X.

“The false accusations that have been levied against Pete Hegseth are egregious,” Wheeler comments, noting that what Kane and Warren are doing is engaging in what she calls “anti-Americanism.”

“The American ethos allows Pete Hegseth due process of law. When he is targeted by false accusations, and this is true for any one of us, if there are false accusations made against us, we enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in our Criminal Justice System,” Wheeler says.

“What happened in Pete Hegseth’s case is he was falsely accused of sexual assault because the woman who he reportedly hooked up with was married at the time, regretted her sexual infidelity with Pete Hegseth because her husband found out about it," she continues.

“It’s evil to falsely accuse a man of sexual violence,” she adds.

