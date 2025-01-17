‘Made-up boogeyman’: COVID accountability is on its way

Pete Hegseth had a lot of incredible moments on Capitol Hill this week — but Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” believes one of them was more important than the others.

“How many other patriots, how many other people of conscience, we haven’t even talked about COVID and the tens of thousands of service members who were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine,” Hegseth said to Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

“In President Trump’s Defense Department, they will be apologized to. They will be reinstituted with pay and rank,” he continued. “Things like focusing on extremism, Senator, have created a climate inside our ranks that feels political when it hasn’t ever been political. Those are the types of things that are going to change.”

Hegseth went on to call the “extremists” a “made-up boogeyman to begin with.”

“Finally, justice for facing discrimination, being fired, having your rank stripped, being other than honorably discharged. Finally justice for those who were wronged and those who did the wronging,” Wheeler comments, thrilled.

“I cannot wait for the day that he is sworn in as secretary of the Department of Defense, because I have not heard, you can correct me if I’m wrong here, if I’ve missed someone, I have not heard any other politician with the power to hold accountable those who terrorized us over COVID promise to hold those people accountable,” she continues.

“That may be the most important moment of the entire Pete Hegseth hearing yesterday. Thank goodness he is going to be confirmed. It’s just a matter now of when that will be,” she adds.

