How Trump is thwarting mainstream media attacks AND creating a new GOP through sheer SPEED

Since his inauguration one week ago, the country has had its eyes fixed on Donald Trump. And why wouldn’t it? He’s been signing executive orders left and right, delivering on the promises made in his campaign and carrying out the mandate given to him by the American people.

But while the majority of people have been gawking at Trump — either in awe or in horror, depending on which side they’re on — Liz Wheeler has been watching the reactions of two different groups: the mainstream media and the GOP at large.

It’s crystal clear that things have changed since Trump’s first term.

Unlike Obama who would pass “a landmark piece of legislation” and then “surveil the landscape” to see the impact, Trump “is pioneering a new type of campaigning.”

Liz calls it “shock and awe.”

“He's doing so many significant, Earth-changing things all at once,” she says.

This highly effective strategy is causing lefties and those with the mainstream media to lose their minds — not just because of the changes Trump is making but also because “they don't have time to propagate fake news about him” before he’s “on to the next big thing.”

“Speed,” she says, will characterize “47's administration from start to stop.”

Not only does this lightning momentum thwart the left’s attempts to churn out propaganda, it’s also having an impact on Trump’s own party.

“Republican members of Congress” specifically, Liz says, are benefitting from this rapidity.

Many of them who are “not as based” as we would hope are “fearful of mainstream media attacks, of being called a racist or a xenophobe or a Nazi or inhumane or anti-migrant or whatever stupid thing the left decides to call us,” she explains.

But because of the speed at which the Trump administration is operating, these Republican members of Congress are “not really sustaining that kind of fire from the mainstream media.”

“Maybe they'll get heat for like two seconds, but then it's over, and anyone can tolerate the heat for two seconds,” says Liz.

“There are squishy Republican members of Congress who in the past would not have wanted to support [mass deportations] because they would not have wanted to sustain the criticism of the mainstream media, but now what are these squishy Republican members saying?” she asks.

“They’re saying, ‘Trump was elected by the American people, and we're going to stand by their desires.”’

“Oh, so for once, you, as a member of Congress, are actually going to represent the voters that sent you there?”’ laughs Liz.

This, in turn, “gives Trump the power to conduct the mandate — even the legislative mandate, not just the executive mandate — that we voted him into office to achieve,” she says.

