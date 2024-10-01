‘Overwhelm our systems’: Soros' plot to create NEW Democrat Party voters

Under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, the United States government has released 13,099 murderers from across the border. They’ve released 15,811 rapists, 425,435 convicted criminals total — and 350 terrorists, or those suspected of having ties to terrorism.

On top of all that, 325,000 children have gone missing after being brought into the country.

These stats were all released last week by none other than ICE.

“What happened to them? Are they now being subjected to essentially child slave labor? Are they part of child sex trafficking rings? These are valid questions that the Kamala Harris campaign doesn’t want to answer, because she doesn’t want people to know her stance on legalizing illegal immigrants into our nation,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments.

And Wheeler has the receipts.

The National Partnership for New Americans is a group funded by George Soros that has been naturalizing hundreds of thousands of individuals — at least a quarter of a million of them.

“Their goal is to continue to naturalize these migrants and make them into voters,” Wheeler explains.

The group has received $560,000 from Soros’ Open Societies Foundation, with a revenue of $4.1 million in 2023 alone.

“George Soros is paying for that because his goal is the same as Kamala Harris’. He wants to change the fabric of our nation, overwhelm our systems, topple our country, and he’s using the border invasion to do that,” Wheeler says.







