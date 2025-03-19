SHOCKING background info on anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg

Judge James Boasberg issued an injunction in an attempt to force the Trump administration to turn around flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members.

And President Donald Trump is not happy.

“If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is 100% on Trump’s side in this one.

“They committed acts of war, they committed invasions, and they committed incursions. Therefore, the president has every right to deport them to El Salvador the way that he did,” Wheeler says.

Not only does Wheeler believe Trump has every right to do what he’s done, but the judge trying to stop Trump has a questionable background that sheds a little light on his motivations.

“We have shocking information about his background that is very pertinent to the order that he gave, this illegitimate order,” Wheeler says. “This judge was a member of the corrupt FISA court.”

“You remember the FISA court, the FISA court that rubber-stamped the illegal spy warrants against Trump during the Russiagate hoax. Boasberg was one of those judges signing off on it. ‘You go ahead and spy on Trump,’” she continues.

Within these FISA warrants, an FBI attorney named Kevin Clinesmith fabricated evidence to make it appear that Trump’s former foreign-policy adviser, Carter Page, was colluding with the Russians.

Clinesmith was convicted of fabricating evidence — but he never served a day in prison.

“Judge James Boasberg personally sentenced Clinesmith,” Wheeler explains. “He made sure that FBI attorney Clinesmith never saw the inside of a jail cell, even for a single day. Despite the reality that Clinesmith's attempts to overthrow the elected U.S. government via fake evidence and fabricated warrants that Boasberg's FISA court was totally fine with.”

“This is the same judge that is now trying to exceed his authority for the same end — to destroy Donald Trump,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.