Kamala’s dirty secret EXPOSED by her colleagues

“When I was down on my luck, Kamala Harris was there for me. She was a great friend. She is always there to lend an ear. She's been charitable. She's been generous. She went out of her way to help me” — said no one ever.

“I have never heard a story like that, and that's saying something when you have a media that is completely serving her,” Allie Beth Stuckey tells Liz Wheeler. “You know we would hear [positive stories] if they were there.”

That’s not to say that there aren’t stories about Kamala from people who knew her intimately, however. There are indeed tales of Kamala’s kindness, but they’re about the lack thereof.

“All I've ever heard … is that she is ruthless. When you are no longer serving her, she will push you out of the way — like Willie Brown — and that she’s really tough to work with and that she is really a nightmare in the office,” Allie continues.

On the subject of Brown, Liz adds that it is “confirmed” that Kamala “slept her way into politics” by “having an affair” with Brown, who “was married” at the time. “Willie Brown himself said, ‘yes, I appointed her to a certain board with a certain amount of money paid to her because I was having an affair with her.’”

“Then when she actually became district attorney, [Brown] says in the San Francisco Chronicle that she wrote him a letter that says basically ‘never talk to me, and if you so much as jaywalk, I'm going to put you in jail.’ Like she is ruthless; she is cruel. She used him, abused him, got what she wanted, and then she moved on,” Allie adds.

But Kamala’s cruelty didn’t end with her affair.

“When she was AG of California, what she did to pro-lifers — trying to force pregnancy centers to advertise for abortion, raiding David Daleiden’s home rather than investigating Planned Parenthood when it looked like Planned Parenthood was doing a pay-for-play thing with baby body parts. I mean, she is a cruel person; she is bloodthirsty. She will sacrifice every single one of your freedoms on the altar of the LGBTQ and abortion lobbies,” says Allie.

Now compare the stories about Kamala to the stories about Donald Trump.

“Those of us who know Trump know that he is very compassionate. … He's compassionate in the way that we all should be — and that is he's not showy about it. If someone is telling him a hard story, he is present, he looks right into your eyes, he listens, and he has a very compassionate response, both verbally, physically, and depending on how he can help, politically,” says Liz, adding that Trump’s “family is incredibly stable, his children surround him all the time, [and] his grandchildren know him.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

