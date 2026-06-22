Liz Wheeler: Alleged LA election fraud is Trump’s chance to deliver ‘justice’

The controversy surrounding the recent Los Angeles mayoral election could become one of the most consequential political battles of President Trump’s second term — and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler believes it’s time for the president to do something about it.

“The Democrats have in a chokehold the election system. They have taken it away. They have stolen the election system from the people, and it is now in their control. So the outcome of these elections is essentially predetermined,” she begins.

And Republicans, Wheeler says, “have a very big, daunting job to clean up our election systems.”

“The American people voted for Trump because they want justice, because we want justice for all of the things that were done to us,” she explains, pointing out that the stolen election in Los Angeles is now a “golden opportunity” for Trump to take action.

“And you should do that because it’s the right thing to do. You should do that because it’s your constitutional duty to make sure that we have free and fair elections,” she adds.

And if Trump does take action after the outcome of the Los Angeles election, Wheeler predicts his base support will “balloon” and “increase exponentially.”

“That energy will come roaring back if you pursue justice in the L.A. elections. What will happen is, you will have enormous midterm turnout because nothing motivates the base like justice does,” she says.

“And this time, this is different than 2020. This time we have actual evidence that crimes were committed. We have evidence of how the Democrats stole this election,” she continues, explaining that there’s proof of election fraud via video.

In the videos, which Wheeler plays, L.A.'s “homeless” tell reporters that they were paid to cast votes for Democrats.

“This is not speculation. The fact that the majority of the fraud that happened happened on Skid Row with these 43,000 drug addicts who the left calls homeless, but we know they’re addicted, most of them,” Wheeler says.

“What the Democrats did and are doing is wrong,” she says, adding, “but it is also a golden opportunity. And for this, Spencer Pratt seems to understand, and I’m very appreciative of that.”

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