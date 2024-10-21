Liz Wheeler interviews doctor known for exposing COVID corruption, but YouTube says NOPE

When Liz Wheeler invited cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough on the show to discuss his research on the corruption in the medical industry, especially regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, she had a feeling the episode would be censored by YouTube.

And she was right. All Liz was able to post was a tiny clip of her conversation with Dr. McCullough.

In the 30-second clip she was able to play, it’s clear why YouTube, which we know has sold out at the expense of preserving free speech, would shoot down Liz’s episode.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Here are just two lines from Dr. McCullough:

“The vaccines – it’s like a religious belief, and if you confront somebody on their religious belief, you know around the time of an election, people are going to start to react badly.”

“Think about the transgender disaster that’s going on right now and being promoted by HHS. Think about the corruption in the CDC, the NIH, and FDA. We’re looking at a major house cleaning and a change in philosophy oriented toward patient safety and freedom of choice — medical freedom of choice, free of mandates and other types of constraints.”

“YouTube won’t let me play the rest of my episode,” Liz laments, adding that the “conversation with Dr. McCullough is fascinating.”

Unfortunately, Liz “can't even tell you the topics [they] discussed without risking a strike.”

However, you can watch the full episode, which covers Dr. McCullough’s work on COVID, medical freedom, and cardiology, as well as his explanation on how deadly the COVID vaccine is and what individuals who received the jab can do to protect themselves. The episode also includes Liz and Dr. McCullough’s discussion over what the medical establishment might look like under a potential second Trump administration, what's on the horizon for patients, doctors, and all Americans, and Dr. McCullough’s take on RFK Jr.'s plan to "Make America Healthy Again.”

To learn how you can watch the episode in its entirety, check out the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.