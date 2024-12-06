Pete Hegseth vs. the swamp — 3-part character assassination EXPLAINED

Like clockwork, every time Trump taps another person for his administration, the media releases a long list of allegations attached to that nominee in an attempt to discredit him from the position he's been nominated for. The smear campaign against Matt Gaetz was enough for him to withdraw his name. And now DOD nominee Pete Hegseth is having his name drug through the mud relentlessly.

“Pete Hegseth is a disruptor, and because he's a disruptor and threatens to disrupt the military industrial complex itself, Pete has come under horrendous attack,” says Liz Wheeler, noting that these attacks are not related to “the policies that he wants to implement at the Department of Defense,” nor are they related to “his political positions.”

These are “character assassinations and reputation smears,” says Liz.

The media has even gone as far as involving Hegseth’s own mother in its mission to besmirch his name. Recently, the New York Times published a hit piece featuring an email Pete received from his mother, Penelope, in which she condemned his promiscuity.

“This was years ago during a nasty divorce that Pete was going through, and his mother sent him an email telling him to stop sleeping around. She said, ‘You're being nasty to women, and I'm not proud of that kind of behavior in my son,”’ Liz recounts, adding that Hegseth’s mother has since had to do damage control in an effort to clear her son’s name.

How the news outlet got its hands on this correspondence is suspicious in and of itself.

But beyond that, the fact of the matter is, Pete Hegseth’s romantic past, however immoral it might be, does not impact his ability to do the job.

“I don't agree with Pete sleeping around. I think a lot of people probably don't,” says Liz. “Will that impact his ability to do his job at the Department of Defense? Absolutely not.”

Perhaps the media knows, however, that past promiscuity isn’t sufficient to sully his name because now it’s developed a new attack angle.

“The newest line of attack against Pete Hegseth is that he would come to work at Fox drunk,” says Liz, calling the allegation an “elementary character assassination,” especially considering it’s based on “10 anonymous sources,” who “refused to go on the record” with their accusations.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated that the allegations against Pete Hegseth are “very disturbing” and that Senate confirmation is “going to be difficult.”

“Do you think Lindsey Graham is actually disturbed by these allegations, or is Lindsey Graham disturbed by the fact that Pete Hegseth thinks that we should end the wars that Lindsey Graham profits off of?” asks Liz. “Lindsey Graham never met a war he didn’t like.”

However, there’s been a third attack on Pete Hegseth.

“There's been a report that President Trump is considering dropping Pete Hegseth and replacing him with Ron DeSantis,” says Liz.

However, when CEO and co-founder of the Federalist Sean Davis spoke with sources from the Trump transition team about these rumors, he was told that the entire story is “absolute nonsense.”

“There's a report (call it a rumor if you want) that these kinds of stories are being planted by RINO senators” — “neocons,” like Joni Ernst, who “wants to be the Secretary of Defense herself,” says Liz.

“I have a message today for the despicable, lying sycophants who are throwing these fake hatchets at Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel, too: You have no idea the sleeping giant that you have awakened when you weaponized government to target us. ... If you think that we're going to roll over, just let you torpedo Trump's nominees with unsubstantiated, anonymous fake news and slimy character assassinations, you're utterly delusional. We were born for this fight,” says Liz.

