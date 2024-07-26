Prescient Alex Jones predicts the Deep State’s next plot: 'They’re even more desperate to kill him'

Alex Jones has been villainized by the left-owned media for years. A quick Google search of his name will reveal pages upon pages of articles containing phrases such as “conspiracy theorist extraordinaire,” “conspiracy empire,” “Mis-Infowars,” etc.

But the reality is that Alex Jones’ predictions have been eerily correct time and time again.

Perhaps that’s why he’s “the most canceled man on the internet,” says Liz Wheeler, who invited Jones onto her show to discuss his uphill battle against the censorship cabal and his latest predictions for America.

“You predicted COVID, exactly how the Deep State – the globalist Deep state – was going to use a virus that they engineered to unleash tyranny on us. … You predicted the 9/11 attacks – almost exactly how they happened,” says Wheeler.

Among Jones' other accurate predictions are Tucker Carlson being fired, Biden dropping out of the race , and the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

“What’s coming next?” Wheeler asks Jones.

Alex Jones Reveals the Deep State’s Next Plot www.youtube.com

“Cyber attack is what I said a week ago. ... I think [the CrowdStrike outage] was a test of the mega cyber attack,” says Jones, adding that he also thinks we will see “an expanded war with Russia, power outages,” potentially “more assassination attempts on Donald Trump,” and “a massive false flag against a black college or church or synagogue blamed on Trump.”



“We are in cloud cuckoo now, with a desperate, out-of-control elite that are losing their war with Russia, they're losing their war with the people, the borders are wide open, the whole world's turning against them, and they desperately want to try to maintain control and change the subject, so I would say right now, the sky is the limit,” he explained.

To hear more of the conversation, including Jones’ full analysis on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and why he believes “[the Deep State] is even more desperate to kill him” now, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.