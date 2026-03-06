Tampon Tim Walz MELTS DOWN about Minnesota fraud

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) was in front of the Oversight Committee this week when he was confronted by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) about fraud in his state — and his reaction did not make him look good.

“Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison, you have presided over one of the worst government fraud scandals in American history. This was money intended to feed hungry children, help kids with autism, provide food and shelter and health care to the needy, and more,” Mace began.

“You both allowed billions in these American taxpayer dollars to be pillaged and plundered by Somali pirates. You knew this was happening. You chose to do nothing about it. And in some cases, you even enabled it,” she continued.

“My questions this morning, my first go to Governor Walz. And I hope you learned some lessons from your last hearing with me on the Oversight Committee. Have you learned anything since then?” Mace asked.

“I did,” Walz responded angrily. “That if I didn’t speak up, two of my people would be dead, Congresswoman, and I warned you.”

“Governor Walz, what is a woman? Have you learned that lesson? Do you know what a woman is?” she asked, ignoring his previous response.

“I’m not here to be your prop for your obsession,” Walz said.

“If you can’t define what a woman is, you certainly can’t define what fraud is,” she responded, before asking Walz how much money was spent on autism in Minnesota in 2017.

“I don’t have those numbers in front of me,” he answered.

As Mace continued to question him on the fraud, Walz repeatedly answered that he wasn’t there to be Mace’s “prop.”

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace held him to account,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler comments.

“Of course, you remember his nickname, Tampon Tim. The reason that we call him Tampon Tim is not to be vulgar. It’s not because we’re petty and we’re hurling an ad hominem at him,” Wheeler says.

“It’s because Governor Tim Walz put tampons in boys’ bathrooms in Minnesota. Because he won’t answer the question, ‘What is a woman?’ Because he’s so captured by leftist ideology,” she adds.

