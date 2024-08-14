Top 10 questions Americans should be asking about the Trump near-assassination

It’s been one month since former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“And yet, what do we know about this attempt to murder the former president of the United States?” asks Liz Wheeler. “We don't know much.”

Therefore, “we are going to catalog the 10 questions that you and I, as American citizens, must demand that our government, which is supposed to represent us, answer,” she says, noting that the mainstream media is “not only incurious” as to what actually happened on July 13 but has also effectively “[buried] this story.”

1. What ideology motivated Crooks?

“What was Thomas Crooks’ ideology” and “what was known about [him] before the shooting?”

“There is no way that there is not a digital trail of the ideology of Thomas Crooks,” says Liz, pointing out that as a member of Gen Z, Crooks must have some kind of “digital footprint.”

“It's being hidden from us. Why?” she asks. “We must find out the answer to that question.”

2. Why no counter drones?

“Thomas Crooks flew a drone over the Butler County rally area some hours before Donald Trump took the stage,” which should have been picked up by the Secret Service's counter drones that are designed to “identify if there are hostile drones.”

Suspiciously, “on this day, July 13, 2024, the U.S. Secret Service counter drones weren't working.”

“Why did these U.S. Secret Service counter drones not work? Who was in charge of them? Was it a mechanical issue? Was it a communication issue? And most importantly, was it unusual for the U.S. Secret Service countersurveillance drones not to be working?”

3. Why wasn’t Trump removed from the stage?

“At three and a half minutes prior to the shooting, Thomas Crooks was seen on the roof; at 30 seconds prior to the shooting, Secret Service knew he was armed and lying on the roof.”

“Who then made the call … not to remove Donald Trump from the stage at that point, when law enforcement was aware of an armed, credible, and accessible threat? ... Who allowed him to stay on stage?”

4. Why wasn’t Crooks neutralized sooner?

“18 minutes before Trump took the stage, Secret Service knew that Thomas Crooks had a range finder. Why was he not neutralized at that point? Why was he not confronted? Why was he not arrested?”

“Why did it take until he had fired those shots for him to be addressed? Who was in charge of that decision?”

5. Why did the three snipers assigned to watch the roof abandon post?

There were three snipers assigned to the window that overlooked the sloped roof that former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle maintained was too dangerous for her agents to stand on.

However, “all three of those snipers abandoned their post moments before the shooting.”

“Why? Where did they go? Who gave them the direction to leave?”

6. Was Crooks groomed by the feds?

“Are we willing to consider that the feds may have groomed Thomas Crooks into an attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump?”

Liz contends that this question is absolutely necessary “because if we look at the history of our country, we know that our government has abused citizens in the past” and “targeted politicians that the Deep State dislikes.”

She cites the following examples: the CIA’s involvement in the assassination of President John. F. Kennedy, the FBI “fomenting the riots outside of the capital on January 6,” and the FBI grooming “ne'er-do-wells and homeless people” into staging the kidnapping of Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“If we are unwilling to even investigate whether this happened, if we come at this analysis with preconceived notions or preconceived conclusions that no, the government couldn't have been involved in any way, then we are no better than the mainstream media,” she says.

7. Why was the Trump campaign denied additional SS coverage?

“Why did the Secret Service lie about denying resources to the Trump campaign when the Trump campaign requested additional security? What was the justification for the denial of those requests, and who made that call?"

8. Does our government even care to know the truth?

Liz’s eighth question is specifically for “the elected representatives of the United States of America … both Democrat and Republican.”

“Do you care that the former president of the United States was targeted for assassination? Do you care that this could happen again? Do you care what the implications of this would have been had Donald Trump not turned his head at the last second to look at that chart?”

“Do you understand that this would have thrown our country into a civil war?”

9. Have any additional threats been identified?

“Are there any more known threats trying to gain access to President Trump or to his family? If so, what's being done to protect them so that what happened on July 13 does not happen again?”

10. Why is Ronald Rowe the one leading the investigation?

“The formal investigation … is being headed by the acting director of the Secret Service” – Ronald Rowe – who also happens to be “the former deputy director of the Secret Service.”

“He was involved in decisions leading up to the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The failure to protect Donald Trump is as much his responsibility as Kimberly Cheatle’s, and yet now he's the one supposedly conducting oversight and investigating what happened?” says Liz, adding that this “disgusts” her.

“Donald Trump was almost killed on stage at a rally because leftists have spent the last eight years calling him Hitler and a dictator and authoritarian and telling LGBTQIA-identifying people and black people and women that they are on the verge of genocide, that our democracy is under attack, and that Donald Trump is the reason why,” says Liz, adding that “this hatred and fear has been fomented to the point that someone is willing to murder president Trump rather than letting an election take place.”

We need answers. Now.

