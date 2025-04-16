‘Not a coincidence’: ANOTHER Trump assassination plot thwarted

A Wisconsin teenager — who apparently had his sights set on assassinating President Donald Trump — has allegedly killed his mother and stepfather as a part of his plot.

The teen, Nikita Casap, 17, faces nine felony charges, including two counts of murder and two counts of hiding a corpse. Federal investigators are pursuing an additional three charges: presidential assassination, conspiracy, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

An affidavit from federal authorities claims that Casap was in touch with “other parties” regarding his plan to kill the president and overthrow the government — which he appeared to have planned to accomplish via the drone and explosives he bought.

“Understand that this is another assassination plot against the president,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments, disturbed. “Thank God it was thwarted. Thank God this evil individual or this individual who had embraced evil was unable to successfully kill the president.”

“But also, understand the reality of what we’re facing. What happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 last year, and then what happened again on Donald Trump’s golf course, were not isolated attempts on Trump’s life. This is an ongoing effort to murder the president of the United States,” she continues.

A sweep of his background reveals that the teen had been indoctrinated with far-left-wing ideology.

“Surprise, surprise,” Wheeler says. “He was an anarchist. He wanted to overthrow the government of the United States.”

Casap was also reportedly in touch with people from Russia and neo-Nazi groups.

“This young man who murdered his parents in order to steal their money to fund his attempt to assassinate President Trump, this is not just some crazy kid. This is what happens when you spend decades telling these young men, ‘You’re evil because you’re white. You’re evil because you’re a man. President Trump is a Nazi,’” Wheeler says.

“This is not a coincidence,” she adds.

