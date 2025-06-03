Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union I Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Trump is correct — Leonard Leo teamed up with Pence to derail RFK Jr.
June 02, 2025
The legal battle surrounding President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs has intensified, and Trump took aim at the Federalist Society for helping him pick out the judges who are now giving him a hard time.
"It was suggested that I use the Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
"I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions,” he continued, adding that he was “so disappointed” in the Federal Society "because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations."
And Leo doesn’t work just with the Federal Society but with the CRC Advisors as well — who BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler believes are leading Mike Pence’s campaign to derail Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Mike Pence’s issue with RFK Jr. is what RFK Jr. plans to do at HHS, to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable, to reform the Big Food industry, which has caused chronic health problems among, especially children, but everyone in our country,” Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”
“That’s what Mike Pence is concerned about, because Mike Pence’s group takes money from Big Pharma,” she explains, noting that the former chairman of the pharmaceutical company G.D. Searle, which was bought by Pfizer, now runs a political group of his own.
“One of his pet projects, which he gave six figures to, was Mike Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom,” Wheeler says. “The very group that is now advocating that Republican senators vote against RFK Jr., who wants to take on Big Pharma.”
Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom, was working with the publicity group Leo funds, CRC Advisors.
“Now, this publicity group was hired by Mike Pence’s group to bring publicity to Mike Pence’s ad blitz, trying to convince Republican senators to vote against Bobby Kennedy,” Wheeler says.
“If you look at the client resume of CRC Advisors, another one of their clients is Eli Lilly, a big pharmaceutical company,” she continues. “This is the swamp, the interconnectedness, the fact that it’s so nebulous that everyone’s tied together, for what? For this swampy purpose.”
“And Mike Pence is pretending that his opposition to RFK Jr. is about abortion. It’s not about abortion. His group, his effort to derail RFK Jr. as HHS secretary, is funded by Big Pharma. That is his real motive,” she adds.
