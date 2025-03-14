What you really need to know about the ‘measles outbreak’

According to numerous mainstream reports, there’s a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. In five days, the number of cases has risen by 28. One case in West Texas has resulted in the death of a child, while an adult in New Mexico tested positive for measles postmortem.

Should we be concerned?

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” breaks down this “so-called outbreak” and explains why this “coordinated narrative” by the media is happening.

Liz reads from a Reuters article documenting the measles outbreak. In just a few lines, it becomes clear where Reuters' motivation lies.

“They're not presenting how many people have contracted influenza or how many people, even children, who have died from influenza. They are presenting this story about this small number of measles cases because they don't like RFK Jr.,” she says, adding that it’s clear the outlet's aim is to “[paint] him as a dangerous antivaxxer.”

The article’s description of the adult who tested positive for measles is also eyebrow-raising.

“Last week, the state reported that an unvaccinated adult who had died tested positive for measles,” Liz reads from the Reuters report.

“The way that this is phrased should raise our red flags,” she says. “An unvaccinated adult in Southern Texas is another way of saying that this person is an illegal alien.”

“Reuters doesn't mention the immigration status of this individual, and I suspect that that oversight is intentional,” she adds.

The other red flag is how the sentence is phrased to insinuate that he died of measles even though it wasn’t discovered he had contracted the virus until after death. Perhaps he died of other causes but also happened to have the measles.

“I recall not too many years ago that we were told that a motorcyclist had died from COVID-19 when in fact that motorcyclist died as a result of a motorcycle crash and then in the autopsy also tested positive for COVID-19,” says Liz. “Not exactly the same thing to die with a disease as it is to die from a disease, and yet Reuters does not make that distinction.”

But it gets even more suspect.

The article, quoting the CDC, went on to say, “The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most important tool for preventing measles. ... The health departments of both the affected states said 80 patients in Texas and 27 in New Mexico were unvaccinated.”

Liz crunches the numbers. “If there are 223 total measles cases in Texas, according to Reuters, and 80 patients in Texas are unvaccinated then ... that means that only 35% of those who contracted measles are unvaccinated” and “65% of those who contracted measles are vaccinated.”

Isn’t it interesting how all these people who are telling us “how important the MMR vaccine is” never mention that “two-thirds of the people who got measles in this so-called outbreak in Texas were, in fact, vaccinated.”

"This is why people don't trust doctors. ... This is why people turn to individuals like RFK Jr.," who, of course, is the target in this Reuters article and others like it.

To hear more about the “outbreak,” watch the clip above.

