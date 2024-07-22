3 things about JD Vance that won over Trump voters

Trump took his time choosing a running mate, but when he finally announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his choice for VP, “the reaction was spectacular,” according to Dave Rubin.

What many may not know, however, is that Vance was a “never-Trumper in 2016.”

So how did a man who not that long ago swore off Donald Trump become Trump’s well-received running mate?

Dave Rubin and Arynne Wexler discuss the three things about JD that won the Trump base over.

Did JD Vance Win Over Trump Voters? youtu.be

1. He knows what Trump symbolizes for Americans.

In his RNC speech, Vance said to the cheering crowd, “President Trump represents America’s last, best hope to restore what, if lost, may never be found again.”

Dave loves this powerful line because it captures the “restoration of wide-tent America coming together under freedom.”

While we may “not all get what we want” under Trump, he stands for the preservation of true Americanism – something that is “precious and good and rare” and, as Vance points out, if lost to the radical left, may never be recovered.

2. He is a product of the American dream

The American dream is what made this country different from others — and better than others. The idea that work ethic alone determined someone’s fate rather than their social class at birth was woven into the very fabric of America.

But the radical left’s constant push for socialist principles is threatening the American dream. Who better to fight for its survival than JD Vance – a man who was born into poverty as a member of the working class but ended up writing a best-selling memoir, becoming a senator, and now being named Donald Trump’s running mate?

“He is really the American dream,” says Wexler. “This is a guy who grew up in opioid-crisis Appalachia, moved to Ohio … and now is the vice president nominee. It's a crazy thing; it's beautiful.”

3. He attracts independent voters

Being named Trump’s running mate after denouncing him in 2016 is a testament to Vance’s humility and his potential to gather the reformed never-Trumpers under the Trump base.

“I love that he was a never-Trumper in 2016,” Wexler tells Dave. “When people are willing to change their minds … that is relatable to people.”

As for MAGA members, they’re certainly not upset that more and more people are donning the red hat.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.