A nail in DEI's coffin: American Airlines suspends diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring policies
December 23, 2024
Another nail was put in DEI’s coffin last week with American Airline’s announcement that it will end DEI hiring and employment practices.
The decision comes after America First Legal, a conservative watchdog organization, filed a federal civil rights complaint against American Airlines for discriminatory employment practices that violate federal contracting requirements.
"Despite receiving over $140 million in federal government contracts since 2008 and promising in accordance with Executive Order 11246 that it will not discriminate in hiring, promotion, or employee training because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, American Airlines has explicitly engaged in race and sex discrimination in hiring programs, Cadet Academy recruitment, and promotional processes," AFL reported.
On Tuesday, the organization tweeted the following:
