WATCH: Mike Tyson gives Bill Maher his surprising take on trans athletes — 'Who are we to talk?'
August 14, 2024
A couple of years ago, Bill Maher stepped into the "Hotboxin'" studio with Mike Tyson and co-host Sebastian Joseph-Day to discuss a number of political issues, including trans athletes.
As one of the world’s most renowned athletes, Tyson had some surprising words about the notion of men competing in women’s sport divisions.
Maher began by stating that his opposition to trans athletes (biological men) competing in women’s sports is rooted in “what the women are saying.”
They’re “saying, ‘it’s not fair to us,”’ Maher told Tyson and Joseph-Day.
“That’s not true,” Tyson said, pointing to trans tennis player Renée Richards, who “used to get beat all the time.”
“She didn’t win no championships or anything,” he argued.
“No, of course, it doesn’t happen all the time, but, I mean, the big case now is this Lia Thomas,” Maher countered, suggesting “a trans category” as the solution.
“So listen, they allowed [trans women athletes] to participate. Who are we to talk?” Tyson said in response.
“Mike, can you imagine going into the ring against a woman with you in your prime or even now? ... It would be a bloodbath,” Maher said.
To hear the rest of the conversation, watch the clip above.
