SHOCKING: BLM leader calls for violence after Daniel Penny found not guilty

Daniel Penny was acquitted of all charges and deemed a hero in the eyes of Americans everywhere — but BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome fervently disagrees.

“We need some black vigilantes,” Newsome yelled after the verdict. “People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us. I’m tired.”

Jordan Neely’s father also called for something to be done after the verdict, which Rubin believes was another call for violence.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is rightfully disturbed by what he’s hearing from the both of them.

“That is, I would say, as close to calls for direct violence as you can get within the confines of the First Amendment,” Rubin says, adding, “You are not allowed to call for direct violence to people.”

“Then you wonder again, when we see these mobs, whether they’re the BLM mobs or the Hamas mobs or whatever, and they’re breaking into stores and they’re looting and they’re scaring kids and women on the streets and all these things, well, how did this happen?” he continues.

“Well, it’s what we just showed you here. The media kind of lies about the story, racializes something that shouldn’t be racialized, the governor of the state, pre-emptively, before there’s a trial, and all the evidence is out there, immediately says Daniel Penny is the bad guy,” Rubin explains.

“Then you wonder why we’re endlessly in this strange, toxic place that we find ourselves,” he adds.

