Dave Portnoy DESTROYS women’s basketball after Caitlin Clark Olympic snub

Indiana Fever’s star Caitlin Clark was snubbed when it came to getting a spot on the USA Basketball Women’s Olympic team, which has left fans asking why.

Dave Portnoy doesn’t know either, and he isn’t happy about it.

“If you don’t think Caitlin Clark talent-wise belongs on this team, even though she does put up like 37 to 13, like the most points in the history of the league for a rookie,” Portnoy rants, annoyed.

While he calls himself a “pro-women guy,” he notes that these specific women “complain and they cry about equal rights, equal wages.”

“Hey, dummies, for the first time in the history of basketball you have arguably a player who is the most popular player in the world. You could argue right now Caitlin Clark is the most talked about, discussed, most popular, most puts asses in the seats, single basketball player in the world,” he continues.

“And you leave her off the Olympics team?” he asks. “It’s not only a showcase for her, it’s for the sport and the other WNBA players who are on this team.”

“How dumb, how brain dead, how idiotic do the people running this thing have to be?” he asks, adding, “I don’t ever want to hear you complain about flying commercial or not getting salaries or this, that. You’re too dumb. You’re too dumb. You have a cash cow.”

“Women’s basketball would be like the number one thing people watch with Caitlin Clark. As it is, I’d rather watch grass grow, I’d rather watch paint dry, I’d rather watch dirt just be moved around because Caitlin Clark’s not on the team,” he continues. “Whoever did this, honestly, hey, take your brain, put it in a museum, and study it for how dumb you are.”

Dave Rubin is nearly speechless.

“I’m not sure I can add much to that. He’s making every point,” Rubin says, impressed.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.