Charlamagne tha God wakes up: Democrats LYING about Trump's threat to democracy

When Joe Biden was running for president in 2020, he told Charlamagne tha God on "The Breakfast Club" that if you didn’t vote for him, “You ain’t black.”

Whether or not that exchange stuck with Charlamagne, whether or not he plans to vote for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, it does appear that he may be changing his perspective on who Trump is and what he stands for.

This was made clear when Charlamagne interviewed Lara Trump on his popular show.

“If you look back at Donald Trump’s history, you know, last night we were at the Al Smith Dinner, and he was right there next to Chuck. And he said to Chuck Schumer, who’s obviously a Democrat senator, he said, ‘I gave Chuck his first check ever,’” Lara tells the radio host.

“I don’t like the optics of that,” Charlamagne responded. “The only reason I say I don’t like the optics of that is because when you hear people like Chuck Schumer say things like ‘Trump is a threat to Democracy,’ but then you’re sitting next to him yukking it up, why would you be yukking it up with somebody who you consider a threat to democracy?”

“Well, you have to ask yourself that question, don’t you?” Lara answered. “Maybe it’s all scare tactics; maybe it’s a lot of fearmongering. Charlamagne, what I can tell you is I know Donald Trump. I have known him for 16 years, and Chuck Schumer’s known him a lot longer than I have, and I think he knows full well he’s not a threat to democracy.”

“You don’t even have to take my word for it,” she continued, adding, “Look at what he did when he was in the White House.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is thrilled with this exchange.

“The reason I love that clip is that I think, really, what’s happening here, outside of like the purely political part, is the veneer is just being pulled back or the curtain is being pulled back and we’re all seeing how the game is played,” Rubin says.

“No one really believes that Chuck Schumer hates Donald Trump or at least thinks he’s Hitler,” he adds.

