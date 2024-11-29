Is Trump racist? Bill Maher and Stephen A. Smith have a SHOCKING answer

The left has labeled Donald Trump as a racist for years — but even some liberals are realizing that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“You know, what I think black people think about Trump, like, is he a racist? Yeah, but they think every white person is kind of a racist. And do they think that white people behind closed doors talk like Trump?” Bill Maher asked Stephen A. Smith on an episode of “Club Random.”

“That last part right there,” Smith responded excitedly. “Being a black man, you don’t look at white people and automatically think they’re racist. You automatically know they’re different than you, that they think different than you, that they come from a different cultural background and experience things differently.”

“So that second part is very, very important because when you talk about how Trump talks,” Smith continued, “We’re going like this, ‘So that’s the first time he talked like that, when he became president.’”

“We know better than that. We know that ain’t the first time, and we know that the people that he was friends with all of these years, he talked just like that around y’all. Y’all didn’t have no problem with it, don’t act like you have a problem,” he added.

Smith even went as far to admit that he and Trump “were friendly right before he ran for president.”

“If we’re being totally honest, all the brothers found him to be cool,” he added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” already knew this about Trump and isn’t impressed that Maher is flipping his position.

“They’re having their little struggle session over whether Donald Trump is racist or not, and then suddenly, Bill Maher is now saying he’s not racist. Like, Bill, love you, but I have no doubt if we did a little bit of research, we could probably find 50 videos of you relating him to Hitler or Nazis or white supremacists,” Rubin says.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.