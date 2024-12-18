Is the mysterious drone footage lying — or is the government lying?

The government has been adamant that the drones spotted flying over various states are not a threat to public safety, but others are not so sure, including President-elect Donald Trump.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge? I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

However, while Trump and others are concerned — some even speculating that the drones are American made and scanning for radiation — there are many prominent voices continuing to claim there’s nothing to worry about.

“What I’m hearing from the FBI is we don’t see a threat here,” former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said in an interview on CNN. “I’ve spent the last couple days looking at every one of these videos. Every video I have seen on Twitter, on the internet, are all airplanes. They’re literally all airplanes.”

And Kinzinger isn’t the only one who’s showing up to shoot down the American public’s concerns instead of the drones.

“President-elect Donald Trump, he just called on the Biden administration for you guys to either release any information it has about these mysterious drone sightings, or shoot the drones out of the sky. How do you respond to the president-elect?” Wolf Blitzer asked Alejandro Mayorkas in an interview on CNN.

“Well, first of all, the statements I’ve made already are the principal message that I want to communicate to the American public. We haven’t seen anything unusual, we know of no threat,” Mayorkas responded.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report,” who has seen the videos of the drones and is well-aware they are definitely unusual, is disturbed by the blatant lies.

“Do you see why Donald Trump is president?” he asks, adding, “Do you see why the mainstream media is free falling? Do you see why the Democrats both suck and blow simultaneously?”

