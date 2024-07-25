WATCH: Elon Musk tells Jordan Peterson why he endorsed Trump

Dave Rubin , as a former Democrat, loves when lefties see the light and have the humility to switch teams.

No one perhaps better exemplifies this than tech billionaire Elon Musk, a longtime Democrat who’s unabashedly ripped the radical left for its adoption of wokeism and commended the right for its rejection of it.

In Jordan Peterson’s recent interview with Musk, Peterson asked him about his Trump endorsement, which in a way crystallized Musk’s political leanings.

Watch Jordan Peterson’s Face When Elon Musk Tells Him Why He Ditched Democrats www.youtube.com

“So you've obviously decided to lay your efforts down on the side of the Trump administration in the forthcoming election,” Peterson said.

“I think we need a change of administration. Many years ago ... the Democratic Party was the party of meritocracy and of personal freedom. They used to be the free speech party, and these days, they seem to be the censorship party under the guise of hate speech,” Musk said.

“So weirdly, in my view, the Republican Party is actually the party that's the meritocracy party because, you know, the Democrats are also promoting DEI, which is really just another form of racism and sexism,” he continued.

“It’s the most pernicious form, I think,” Peterson said of DEI, pointing to the fact that “it insists on dividing people by groups.”

Musk agreed, adding, “I think the Democratic Party is stoking division,” while “the Republican Party is more in line with meritocracy and with personal freedom.”

To hear more of their conversation, watch the clip above.

