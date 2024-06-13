Joe Rogan makes excellent point about potential election fraud in 2024

Joe Rogan recently had comedian Tim Dillon on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and one subject the duo broached was the 2024 election.

“Trump will beat [Biden], I think, from jail,” Dillon speculated.

“Yeah, 100%,” Rogan agreed. “But I don’t know if it’s real ... I don’t want to cry election fraud, but why would I imagine that they would manipulate everything openly except the election?”

“Is it not possible that they haven’t gone off Joe Biden because there was some f***ery in the last election? Is it not possible to some degree that they have this rabid insistence on this clearly dementia-ridden guy because promises have been made, and there are people in positions of power that could speak?” Dillion asked.

“It’s worth asking all of these questions,” says Dave Rubin . “Putting aside election fraud and everything else, why is the system running cover right now for a man we all know who has dementia, who the corruption around him stinks to high hell?”

“Rogan does bring up an interesting point,” he continues. “If they lie about absolutely everything ... then why wouldn't they lie about [the election] too?”

