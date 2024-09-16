Trump-Kamala debate: ‘Partisan hackery disguised as journalism’ on full display

The debate between former president Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has been poured over since it happened — but Megyn Kelly and Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” have a fresh take on the ABC production.

Especially considering Kelly has moderated presidential debates in the past.

“What I saw on Tuesday night, it was a horrid display of attempted journalism. It was faux journalism; it was partisan hackery disguised as journalism,” Kelly tells Rubin.

“And David Muir there is a perfect example. His fact-check was an opinion,” she continues. “There were so many instances in which he tried to fact-check Trump in a totally inappropriate way.”

Muir attempted to “fact-check” Trump regarding his claims about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, where he claimed that after speaking with the “city manager, no verifiable claims” had been made.

“That’s not a fact-check,” Kelly says. “That’s not a refutation. That’s a he said, she said. And it’s not for David Muir to be the trier of fact in the moment from the debate stage. If anything, that’s for Kamala Harris to try to say.”

Rubin is in total agreement.

“Maybe we’re just so far down the rabbit hole with these people, there’s nothing left for them to hide. But you would think that they would at least pretend to be impartial,” he tells Kelly.

“That was them pretending,” Kelly comments, disturbed.

