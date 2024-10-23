Listen to Mark Cuban’s INSANE explanation of why Biden and Harris failed with the border

Gone are the days when blue cities volunteer to be sanctuaries for immigrants. Gone are the days of Kamala Harris saying she wants to decriminalize illegal border crossings (although she probably still believes in it).

At this point, everyone is in agreement that the open border is one of America’s most glaring problems.

Even DEI-loving, unigender-dressing Mark Cuban thinks the border under the Biden-Harris administration has been problematic, but his reasoning for why it got that way is where Cuban, once again, becomes a laughingstock.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Cuban telling CNN’s Erin Burnett why border crossing got out of hand under the Biden administration and why Kamala will be better for the border than Donald Trump.

“So when it comes to criminalizing and not criminalizing crossing the border, I mean, that is just so stark, but you view that as an evolution?” said Burnett.

“Here’s my opinion … I thought their hearts were too big when Joe came into office,” Cuban began. “They didn't know how many people would cross the border, and it got away from them, but they figured it out; they learned.”

“[Biden] put together an executive order and now the number of border crossings is down to where they were in the Trump [administration], maybe a little lower. [Harris] says she's going to sign the border bill, which is very clear where she stands now,” he continued.

Already, his answer is absurd. But then, as is the norm with Democrats, he pointed the finger at Donald Trump.

“But let me tell you the most important thing that has not been discussed – Donald Trump and Kamala both have said when it comes to illegals that are in the country that have violated the law, that are criminals, they're going to deport them. Donald Trump hasn't said what he's going to do to deport anybody else,” said Cuban.

Dave points out that Cuban’s answer is the perfect example of “the modern liberal mind.”

Co-host Elizabeth Pipko adds, “To reach [Cuban’s] success level you have to be smart, so he probably knows as well as I do that no politician on that level suffers from a heart that's just too darn big. That just doesn’t happen.”

