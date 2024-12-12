Megyn Kelly asks Pete Hegseth if he’s being 'Kavanaughed,' and his response proves how much we need him

It’s no coincidence that every time Donald Trump taps another person for his administration, a list of allegations against that person soon follows.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s DOD nominee, is currently battling a storm of smears ranging from old sexual assault allegations that were deemed false to an alleged drinking problem corroborated by 10 anonymous witnesses.

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly recently sat down with Hegseth to discuss the smears brought against him since his nomination.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of their conversation.





“Do you think you’re being Kavanaughed right now?” Kelly asked.

“I had a member not 45 minutes ago look me in the eye in private, just he and I, and say, ‘That's what they're trying to do to you. ... That's their playbook. Get ready for more, and they're going to make it up, just like they have so far — all anonymous, all innuendo, all rumor, nothing sourced, no verification, and they're just going to keep doing it because you're a threat to them,”’ Hegseth recounted.

He told Kelly that he knows that this is all true. He is being Kavanaughed because he’s “a threat to [the swamp’s] system.”

However, he plans to do exactly what Brett Kavanaugh did — fight back.

“Kavanaugh stood up, and he fought, and he won,” said Hegseth. “What you’re seeing right now with me is the art of the smear.”

Dave respects Hegseth’s determination to fight the system that’s attempting to destroy him.

“If we've learned anything in the last decade, it’s don't give into the lies,” he says, pointing to Jordan Peterson’s advice — “Don’t apologize unless you’ve done something wrong.”

“There is no evidence that Pete Hegseth has done anything wrong,” he says.

“You can just see it so clearly — he gets it! That's the beautiful thing that has shifted in culture. So many of us get it” and have determined that “we will not partake in the lie anymore. We will not let you take out good people,” says Dave.

To hear more of his commentary and see the footage of Kelly and Hegseth’s conversation, watch the clip above.

