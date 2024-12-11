Megyn Kelly’s scathing response to leftists calling Daniel Penny acquittal racist: 'The BLM era is officially OVER'

While conservatives across the nation rejoiced at the acquittal of Daniel Penny, many on the left are crying racism, insisting Penny was the aggressor and Neely the victim.

Megyn Kelly recently responded to the left’s reaction — specifically the BLM left, who perhaps has been the loudest in its protests.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Kelly’s “rather spectacular analysis of the situation.”

“Over on Neely’s side, some of them are describing him as the victim. He wasn't the victim; he was the aggressor; he was the criminal on that subway car that day, who was seriously threatening other passengers,” she said, pointing to Neely’s “long history of hurting [passengers].”

And to the person who yelled, “It's a racist country!” in the courtroom, Kelly had the following response: “Hello madam or sir, that's not working anymore. You're going to have to find a new line. I don't know what it's going to be, but the BLM era is officially over — it's over.”

“You had us in some sort of weird psychotic headpin for four or five years, and it's done. Trump is re-elected, and Daniel Penny is acquitted in one of the most leftist jurisdictions in America, despite the fact that he is white and Jordan Neely was black, and they're still yelling, ‘It's a racist country.’ You fools, you absolute fools," she lambasted.

In regard to Neely’s father, who’s now supposedly suing Daniel Penny, Kelly asked, “Where was he when Jordan Neely had dozens of arrests over the years? When he was punching 67-year-old women in the face? Where was the grieving dad then?”

But “now you're totally behind your son? I don't feel sorry for you.”

Dave agrees wholeheartedly with Kelly’s response.

“That's right — this thing had nothing to do with race. This had everything to do with the lawlessness of New York City and the defunding of the police that is pushed by BLM and the progressive people like Kathy Hochul,” he says.

“The death of Jordan Neely is far more on them actually than it is on Penny.”

To hear more of Dave’s commentary and watch the footage of Kelly ripping into the left’s response to Penny’s acquittal, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.