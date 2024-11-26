‘Orwell would be proud’: UK investigating journalists under NEW ‘non-crime’ law

Free speech might be going strong in the United States, but the U.K. is only becoming more Orwellian by the day.

U.K. police have not only investigated a writer for a deleted post and a journalist for a tweet she posted in the wake of the pro-Palestinian protests, but also jailed a woman for nine months for livestreaming allegedly racist comments.

“Allison Pearson is the journalist; she’s actually just been let off by the Essex police. That story specifically was that a year ago in November, just after the October 7 massacre, she was in London and at a pro-Israel event and mistook a flag, which she though was a Hamas flag, which was actually a Pakistani, Imran Khan, his political party flag, and she said, ‘Oh, they’re Jew-haters,’” Winston Marshall tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

Pearson deleted the tweet once her mistake was pointed out to her, but that didn’t stop the police from spending a year investigating her.

“She’s investigated, and we have this thing called a ‘non-crime hate incident,’” Marshall continues, while Rubin interjects, “Orwell would be proud.”

“Orwell was moderate compared to what’s going on,” Marshall argues. “A ‘non-crime hate incident,’ this isn’t a real crime. It’s if someone perceives you to be spreading hatred, and how they define hatred is different in every bloody country.”

“If someone perceives you to be offensive to someone, even if you’re not the person being offended, you can log a non-crime hate incident,” he continues, adding, “This week, a 9-year-old was booked by the police for calling another classmate a ‘r*tard’.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.