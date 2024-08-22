Tech legend DESTROYS Kamala’s plan to fight ‘price gouging’ as socialist policy that will result in BREADLINES

Kamala Harris’ plan to fight “price gouging” with price controls may be enough to fool low information voters, but it’s not fooling America’s best and brightest.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is one of them, telling his audience “I don’t like her very much.”

Tech legend David Friedberg from the “All-In Podcast” is another one — and he has a warning for those who blindly believe what Harris is saying about the supposed “price gouging” taking place at the grocery store.

“I unequivocally hate socialism. Socialism destroys innovation, destroys productivity, and destroys individual liberties,” Friedberg said in response to her plan.

“The free market works in that everyone is always competing with each other, creating new productivity improvements, and as a result, over time, prices come down. Except when the government intervenes and gets involved,” he continued.

“I would argue that the real cause of price inflation in food is not the supposed price gouging by corporate players in the AG and food industry, all of whom are deeply competitive with one another, but rather is the result of the inflation associated with government spending and stimulus coming out of COVID.”

Friedberg then pointed out that the FED balance sheet from COVID until today has grown from 4.2 trillion to 7.2 trillion, which is a growth of 70%.

“The Federal Reserve went out and they bought assets and they issued debt to banks and introduced liquidity into the system,” he explained, noting that the result of this was that the M2 money supply increased from 15 trillion to 21 trillion since COVID, which is a 40% increase.

“So, now there is more money in the system, so the cost of everything should go up. Which is exactly what we’ve seen,” he said, before sending a warning.

“Every socialist experiment in human history has started with caps on food, and it has resulted in breadlines,” he said. “This is a mistake, it is a problem, it is anti-American, it is anti-free market, it is anti-innovation, it is anti-productivity, and ultimately, it’s anti-liberty, and I cannot stand it.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.