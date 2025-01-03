RECAP: The most insane election night meltdowns of 2024

Dave Rubin’s Christmas gift to himself was a video compilation of the most unhinged lefties reacting to Trump’s victory. It’s the gift that keeps on giving because these videos will never get old.

Joy Reid, comparing the election to “an audition for managing a complex organization,” claimed that “Kamala Harris passed the audition flawlessly.”

“This is, in many ways, a perfect campaign,” she said, clearly shocked at the loss.

Ultimately, she blamed the racism of white women for Harris’ loss.

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” she said.

Choking back tears, Jimmy called it a “terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth.”

Joe Scarborough said the following: “There's something far, far more long-lasting than just Donald Trump the candidate.There is sort of a Russian embrace of disinformation, a radical devaluing of truth over the last nine to 10 years, and a complete ignorance on civics and what the term Madisonian democracy even means, what checks and balances even mean ... what the rule of law even means.”

“It's not just misogyny from white men; it's misogyny from Hispanic men,” he later added, noting that racism likely played a part, too.

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart said of Trump’s victory, “I'm mystified in some ways ... because we’re talking about a twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, convicted-on-34-felony-counts former president.”

“There are African-American women who know a little bit about being talked down to and know a little bit about having their economic dreams crushed who tried to dream a big dream over the past couple of months, and tonight, they're trading in a lot of hope for a lot of hurt,” said CNN’s Van Jones.

