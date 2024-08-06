Roseanne Barr DESTROYS the left: ‘they’re SLAVES and I’m tired of them’

When Roseanne Barr aired the first lesbian kiss on television in the 90s, she thought she was using her show to give “a voice to the voiceless.”

Now, things have changed a bit too much.

“You know, the problem with giving a voice to the voiceless, they never shut the f*** up,” she tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.” “You got equal rights and blah blah, okay? So now, you’re going to take it too far like you always do.”

“They can’t ever be happy with what they got, even though it’s a miracle they got it. Because they’ve got to please their masters, which require them to be a fod for fundraising,” Barr explains. “And all that fundraising, it don’t go to none of the people. It goes to the master’s pocket. They’re slaves and they’re idiots and I’m tired of them.”

“When did you realize that — that they never stop?” Rubin asks Barr, adding, “We got equality, we’re good, but then overnight, it flipped into lets chop genitals off kids.”

Barr recalls that once upon a time, she had friends who were university professors when she noticed this trend.

“They were the F-word; feminists who taught women’s history in basically Jesuit universities. That was the first chop,” she explains. “They had to deny them tenure and kick them off the universities because they refused to include trans theory in their classes. And so they got rid of all the women.”

Barr notes that she realized who was doing this and why they were doing it.

“They’re positioning groups of people against their own better interests. They’re dividing everybody to have two groups, an internal enemy and the regular dumbass people that are too busy to, you know, not listen to CNN,” Barr says.

“It’s incremental steps to destroy a nation and a people’s laws of self protection,” she adds.

