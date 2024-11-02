Mask off: Sam Harris’ Trump Derangement Syndrome revealed in fiery Ben Shapiro debate

Sam Harris was once a key thinker when it came to waking liberals up to the dangers of identity politics on the left. However, that has not stopped him from contracting a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which he has tragically been unable to shake.

“My original claim, Sam, is that Donald Trump is very obvious in his excesses. Democrats and the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are much more, I would say much more, subtle in their excesses,” Ben Shapiro said in a debate with Sam Harris on Bari Weiss’ “The Free Press” podcast. "But those excesses are no less dangerous for being more subtle, in fact, in some ways I think they are more dangerous."

“You can’t use a phrase like ‘no less dangerous.’ Hillary Clinton conceded in 24 hours. That is less dangerous than this continuous provocation that has gone on for years,” Harris responded, referencing Trump’s denial of the 2020 election results.





“I disagree with you,” Shapiro shot back. “I think that the attempt by members of the media, by Hillary Clinton who herself said that Donald Trump was illegitimately elected based on Russian interference in the 2016 election, was highly damaging.”

Harris then acted as though Clinton no longer says anything of the sort.

“She will still claim openly that there was manipulation that took place during the 2016 election,” Shapiro responded, while Harris repeated, “That’s not true.”

Harris then went on to make the case that “the sane thing to say is that there is continuous foreign interference in our elections.”

“Sam, now you’re proposing a double standard. When Hillary says it, it’s totally subtle and fine, and when Trump says it in the most obvious, foolish way, it’s totally different,” Shapiro said, stifling a laugh.

“You’re just missing the relevant details,” Harris concluded.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is dismayed to see how bad Harris’ TDS has gotten, as Rubin once looked up to him.

“He’s not missing the relevant details. Hillary repeatedly, multiple times on Twitter and throughout the media, over the course of the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, referred to him as illegitimate and said that the election was stolen,” Rubin says.

“They also had a sham impeachment, they had 51 intelligence officials who claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation,” he continues, noting Big Tech banned the story.

“You had an entire machine that was designed to destroy Donald Trump,” he adds.

