KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Secret Service director interview explains A LOT: 'We need to attract diverse candidates'
July 16, 2024
If there’s one thing we know about the failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump, it’s that the Secret Service did not appear up to the challenge in footage of the incident.
In a recently resurfaced clip of the head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, it becomes increasingly apparent why that is.
“As I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told a CBS News reporter.
“We will always ensure the safety of all the protectees that we have,” she added.
Dave Rubin is not impressed.
“It’s deeply connected to everything that’s been wrong with our politics and our culture and everything else,” Rubin explains, adding, “The head of the Secret Service saying we need more diversity, we need more women.”
“How about just more qualified people? Wouldn’t that be good? And we wouldn’t care about their genitals or their skin color or anything else,” he continues.
But the left does care, which is why in one clip from the shooting, a female Secret Service agent struggles to holster her gun under the pressure.
“That woman being unable to holster her gun, and the other one fiddling around, and that she has time to put on her sunglasses," Rubin scoffs. "It's all the big, jacked guys that are basically doing the work."
