‘The View’ host gets Whitmer to accidentally drop a clue about Biden’s replacement

As Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” says, “The ladies of ‘The View’ are still up to their nasty stuff.”

This time, it’s host Sunny Hostin getting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to drop some clues about Kamala Harris — and possible plans of a replacement for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“Politico reported this, they reported that you told the president’s re-election campaign chairperson Jen O'Malley Dylan that Michigan was no longer winnable,” Hostin said to Whitmer. “Did you say that? Because polls show Biden is trailing Trump.”

“I didn’t say that, and it was a conversation between two people, yet the source was someone who works for someone who may or may not run for president in 2028. I mean, that’s the craziest thing to think that there’s any accuracy to that,” Whitmer responded.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I have delivered Michigan over and over again. I won by almost 11 points in my re-elect when people were writing my political obituary,” she added.

Hostin then presses Whitmer further.

“You say Kamala is the heir apparent, would you run for her? Would you run as her vice president?” Hostin asks.

“You know, I have never looked at opportunities in Washington, D.C., with a lot of excitement, because I love Michigan. I love state government, because I know when we’re feeding 1.4 million Michigan school kids free breakfast and lunch, I can see what it means to people,” Whitmer said.

“That’s why I love state government, but, you know, I’ll never say never,” she added.

