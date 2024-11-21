‘The View’s’ legal team forces Sunny Hostin to correct her lies about Matt Gaetz on live TV, and the look on her face is VENOMOUS

Earlier this week, “The View’s” Sunny Hostin, who Dave Rubin believes is “the most racist person on mainstream TV,” went on “a somewhat unhinged rant about Matt Gaetz” — Trump’s pick for attorney general before he withdrew from his nomination.

“How could you nominate someone with allegations of child trafficking across state lines and having sex with a 17-year-old? My understanding further on in the interview, they discussed the fact that once he finds out that she’s 17, he stops having sex with her,” Hostin told the panel.

Two days later, Hostin was forced by the show’s legal team to correct this libelous smear against Matt Gaetz live on the air.

Dave plays the clip of Hostin “eating crow,” and the look on her face is priceless.

“Sunny, you have a legal note,” Whoopi Goldberg said to Hostin.

“I do have a legal note. Thank you, Whoopi,” Hostin retorted with venom before she began reading off the teleprompter.

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims ‘invented’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that this false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism. That DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought,” she recited robotically with deadness in her eyes.

Although Dave doesn’t usually “revel in people’s misery,” in this case, he is absolutely “reveling in [Hostin’s] misery.”

“The stone-cold look and the crow that she had to eat on live television” makes him smile.

“Of course, what we know is this is purely political because if she liked him, she would never be saying these things,” says Dave. “It’s just a perfect moment.”

To watch Hostin’s pretty face twist in the bitterest sneer you’ve ever seen as she’s forced to backtrack her statements about Matt Gaetz, watch the episode above.

