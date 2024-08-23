Bernie Sanders BLOWS Theo Von’s mind as he explains how Democrats stole the election from him

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von has been on fire with his interviews lately — and his sit-down with Bernie Sanders is no exception.

Which is why Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” shared a timely clip from “This Past Weekend” during which Sanders admits that the Democratic Party robbed him of winning the Democratic Party's nomination after he won the first few primaries.

“I felt like you didn’t get treated fairly, to be honest,” Von tells Sanders of his run for Democratic presidential nominee.

“That’s what happens when you take on the establishments. What happened is we won the first three primaries, and then the establishment got very, very nervous,” Sanders explains. “There were a whole lot of candidates in the Democratic primary, and they said, ‘Hey, it’d be a good idea if you all dropped out, let Joe Biden be the one candidate.’”

“Do they call? Is there a call that you get and it’s like you’re not going to move forward?” Von asks, adding, “How does the establishment work?”

“What happened is I won the popular vote in Iowa. I won the New Hampshire primary. I won the Nevada primary. And those were the first three, and then the front page of the New York Times: ‘Democratic Establishment very nervous Bernie Sanders could win the whole thing.’”

Sanders said pressure was applied to the other candidates to drop out in order for Biden to win, and once they did, everyone rallied around the current president.

“Do you think that our election process is still Democratic?” Von asks.

“Yes and no,” Sanders responds. “If you’re going to win, and I have 10 times more money than you do, I will beat you 95% of the time. I mean, that’s a fact.”

“In terms of who has the real power, money people do. And I use the term oligarchy, and oligarchy is a society where small numbers of very wealthy people control the economic and political life of the country. I think we are moving rapidly in that direction,” he adds.

“It feels like an almost privatized communism in a way,” Von responds.

“That’s a very good point,” Sanders says, pleasantly surprised.

