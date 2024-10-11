Lifelong Democrat tells Theo Von why he’s done: ‘What the f*** have you done for us?’

Teamsters President and lifelong Democrat Sean O’Brien might be switching teams.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’m a Democrat. But they have f***ed us over for the last 40 years,” O’Brien tells comedian Theo Von. “For once, we’re standing up as a union. Probably the only one right now saying, ‘What the f*** have you done for us?'"

Now, O’Brien is “getting attacked from the left” for taking a stand — despite ensuring that money got into the Democrats' hands.

“Since I’ve been in office, two and a half years, we’ve given the Democratic machine $15.7 million. We’ve given Republicans about $340,000, truth be told,” he tells Von. “People say the Democratic Party is the party of the working people. They’re bought and paid for by Big Tech.”

“You’ve got the Republicans who are now saying, ‘Hey, we want to be the working-class party,’” he continues. “You’ve got a great opportunity right now to do that, and the Democrats, if 60% of our members aren’t supporting you, the f***ing system’s broken. And you need to fix it.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is thrilled to hear another Democrat changing his tune, just as he once did.

“When he said, ‘I’m a Democrat, and you guys haven’t done anything for us for 40 years,’ that’s an interesting statement because I think that’s what a lot of people are waking up to. They’re like, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve been a Democrat my entire life and they’ve been screwing us over this entire time. They don’t care about us,’” Rubin says.

“Maybe they did 40 years ago, maybe things worked better 40 years ago, but it does not work that way any longer,” he adds.

