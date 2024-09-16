Trump 'will NEVER SURRENDER' after SECOND assassination attempt by 'Ukraine fanatic'

Donald Trump can’t catch a break, as the former president just faced a second assassination attempt — and thankfully survived again.

The attempted assassination occurred at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, and was thwarted when Secret Service agents opened fire at the gunman. The gunman was then identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, who is a “Ukraine fanatic” and “Trump hater.”

Routh’s social media accounts reportedly were filled with posts about recruiting soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

In a statement from Trump, he wrote: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” can’t help but commend Trump’s strength throughout the past few months.

“Imagine the mental state that Donald Trump is in right now. He’s two months off having part of his ear blown off, and someone being killed at his rally, OK? The endless constant rhetoric, the backdrop of the trials, and them trying to remove him from the ballot, and there’s still an indictment pending where they could try to send him to jail,” Rubin says.

“And he is still out there. The guy barely takes a day off,” he adds.

Trump released a second statement on Truth Social, where he thanked the Secret Service and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, “his Office of brave and dedicated patriots,” and “all of Law Enforcement.”

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!” Trump concluded.

