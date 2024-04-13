RFK Jr. discloses what Elon Musk told him about the Twitter files

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he found millions of documents that showed collusion between the White House and Twitter employees to censor Americans. These became known as the Twitter files.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was one American specifically targeted in those documents.

“The government put pressure on a corporation to silence you. That is, by most legal standards, that would be a violation of the First Amendment,” Dave Rubin says.

Rather than ignoring them, Musk then invited investigative journalists like Matt Taibi to do whatever they wanted with the documents.

“His lawyers were just screaming, ‘You can’t do that,’ and I will always love Elon because he did that. It was such a bold, brazen move,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells Dave Rubin before sharing what Musk had told him after.

“I asked him, why’d you do that, and he said, ‘Look, I grew up in South Africa. I moved here, and I moved here partially because of the First Amendment because I love the freedom of this country,’” RFK explained.

“‘I’m a citizen of this country now. I have a lot of money. I could buy houses all over the world. I don’t. Everything I own is here, and I want this country to be what it’s supposed to be,’” RFK continues, recalling what Elon had told him.

“It was a very extraordinary conversation,” he says, adding, “in this country, Elon is at this point standing up for free speech, and I think that’s great.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.