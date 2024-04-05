Vivek Ramaswamy says America is already in a cold civil war — do you agree?

According to Vivek Ramaswamy — who just might get the opportunity to serve as Trump’s running mate — America is in a cold civil war.

“We are in a kind of cold war in this country, and I don't use that word lightly,” he tells Dave Rubin.

He gives two reasons to support this claim.

First, “the basic worldviews on either side are, at this point, irreconcilable. Either you believe in merit or you believe in group quotas. Either you believe in free speech ... or you believe in censorship. Either you believe that nations have borders or you don’t. Either you believe in American exceptionalism ... or you don’t,” he explained, adding that we “can’t have both of those things at the same time.”

The second reason is that the left is “weaponizing the basic rules of the road — the financial system, the legal system, the judicial system, the conduct of the political system, even the electoral system,” meaning the party is “using force rather than free speech and open debate to settle a question.”

While the United States is not technically in a civil war, the whisperings of specific red states going their own way are starting to get louder.

“Let's say Texas just doing what it has to do to protect the border and Florida helping as it could ... I’d suspect you’d be okay with it,” granted that’s “baked into the code of the Constitution?” asks Dave.

“It’s not the way I want to see this country go,” Vivek responds.

“When I say we're in the middle of a war in this country, I'm using it (thankfully) still figuratively.” However, “we have to change course in order to be one nation again. E pluribus unum — from many, one — I think that possibility still exists in this country, but I don't think it's going to exist for much longer.”

Do you agree? Is America's figurative civil war on the brink of turning into an actual civil war? Let us know in the comments below.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.