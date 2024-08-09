WATCH: ‘60 Minutes’ host’s jaw drops when Nancy Pelosi refuses to stop lying

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is on a very short list of names of people who allegedly plotted the coup that ousted Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential race.

But, of course, she would never admit that.

In an interview with “60 Minutes’” Lesley Stahl, Pelosi dodged questions, lied, and spewed grandiose statements to avoid telling the truth that she played a critical role in the termination of Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of Stahl’s shock as Pelosi refuses to admit what everyone already knows.

“Please tell us what you told President Biden to persuade him to step aside,” Stahl began.

“Well, I’ve never shared any conversations with a president of the United States publicly,” Pelosi parried.

“It’s said that he’s furious at you. Is he?” Stahl countered.

“Well, he knows that I love him very much,” was all Pelosi said.

“I understand that you don’t want to own this, but it is so well reported that you were the leader of a pressure campaign,” Stahl persisted.

“No, I wasn’t a leader,” Pelosi denied, adding that she’d rather “say things that [she] didn't do.”

“I didn’t call one person. I could always say to [Biden] I never called anybody. What I'm saying is I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country – whatever that would be, and I said that. Whatever that is, we’ll go with,” the former speaker of the House maintained.

A look of utter shock spread across Stahl’s face as Pelosi refused to acknowledge her role in ousting Biden.

“Had you seen a decline in Joe Biden, and did you think he needed to step aside?” were the interviewer’s next questions.

“No,” said Pelosi, before calling Biden “such a consequential president of the United States.”

“A Mount Rushmore kind of president,” she said to Stahl, who looked entirely dismayed.

“Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?” she laughed.

To see the footage of the interview, watch the clip above.

