WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says why he WON'T be endorsing Biden this year

Several big-name celebrities endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, one of them being Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, this year, the herculean actor is singing a much different tune.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of a recent interview with Johnson during which he was asked about his prior support for Joe Biden.

“You made that endorsement in 2020. Are you happy with the state of America?” asked Fox News' Will Cain.

“That answer is no,” Johnson answered. “Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy.”

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he continued, adding that he used to think it was “[his] job to exercise [his] influence.”

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no,” he concluded, without explicitly stating his political leanings.

Dave Rubin wonders if Johnson, like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, is “waking up.”

“Do you think Trump can bring a bunch of these people to the promised land?” he asks Valuetainment’s Adam Sosnick and BlazeTV’s Alex Stein.

“When [Johnson] was on Joe Rogan's podcast, he didn't even understand how many billions of dollars we were giving to Ukraine to fight Russia, so this guy claims that he wants to be involved in politics, but he doesn't even know anything about the geopolitical money-laundering scheme that's going on that involves the president's son. So, I don't really put my hope and prayers into politicians or celebrities,” says Alex.

“I think at this point, the country is like, ‘You know what, I'll sign up for more [of Trump’s] mean tweets if we can get everything back on track to where we were pre-COVID,’” adds Adam.

To see the footage of The Rock’s interview, watch the clip below.

