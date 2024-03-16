WATCH: Joe Rogan has HAD IT with racism against whites

The radical left has expanded the definition of racism to include just about anything under the sun, but none of its so-called protections against “hate speech” apply to white people, apparently.

This double standard is not lost on Joe Rogan.

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan told author James Lindsay that “there's plenty of people that have said crazy things about white people lately that you're allowed to say.”

“When you say that a group of people is either bad or that a group of people is responsible for everything ... you allow 'othering,'” he continued, adding that othering “is the number one problem we have tribally [and] culturally.”

Lindsay agreed, explaining that “identity politics” is “contagious” and “only creates more of itself.”

“It only makes people more racist,” said Rogan. “We should just treat everyone as individuals.”

Lindsay agreed, adding that treating people as individuals applies to more than just race.

“Same thing with sexism — you don't know what that woman is capable of. Let her try; it doesn't mean you change the standards,” he said.

“This is the pattern that has been exploited, and this is where the double standards came from.” When society agreed that we shouldn’t “exclude people” because “racism sucks, homophobia sucks, sexism sucks ... they say, ‘Well, you're not accommodating us,’” which results in “[lowering] the standard,” Lindsay explained.

“An inch or two at a time,” and suddenly “you're a mile down the road, and you're like, 'How did I get here?'”

To hear the full conversation, watch the clip below.

