WATCH: UFC’s Dana White shuts down reporter asking about Trump-Harris debate — 'It was three to one tonight'

Dave Rubin loves when “people who are not purely political, who do other things … get stuck in the culture wars and they actually come out on the right side of the whole thing.”

One of those people is CEO and president of the UFC Dana White.

Last Tuesday, when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were debating, White was doing what he’s always doing on a Tuesday night — hosting the “Dana White Contender Series,” during which viewers bear witness to the scouting that hand-selects the talent they will eventually see in the octagon.

So White was not watching his longtime friend on the debate stage, but that didn’t stop him from sharing his brutally honest thoughts.

When a reporter asked him if he’d had a chance to tune in to the debate, White said the following:

“No, I haven’t seen it. … First of all, it's the second time he has to debate, right? He already did a debate; they didn't like how the debate turned out, so they want to kick that guy [Biden] out. He's not fit to run, yet he's still the president of the United States. Now they bring in somebody who wasn't elected to actually be in there, and they'll only do [the debate] on ABC. … It was three to one tonight for him.”

When another reporter asked him if he gave any debate advice to Donald Trump, White said, “I’ll keep that between me and him.”

Dave admires how White unabashedly “lays out the political reality better than anyone you’re going to see on CNN.”

To hear White’s response when he was asked about Trump’s debate comment regarding Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs, watch the clip above.

