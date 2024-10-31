Watch Van Jones tell Bill Maher why Trump is wrong to fight crime

One thing the left is really good at is misinterpreting something Trump said or did and using that twisted lie to bolster their "Trump is racist, sexist, fascist, etc." narrative.

For example, CNN’s Van Jones took a section of Trump’s Agenda 47 that laid out plans to combat the rampant crime the Biden administration has allowed to escalate and turned it into Trump is “locking up all the black men.”

Dave Rubin plays the clip of Jones explaining why fighting crime is wrong to Bill Maher.

“This is what’s on his website. He says he’s going to ‘require local law enforcement to do stop and frisk,’ which 80% goes against black people,” Jones began, reading from Agenda 47.

“He says he’s going to ‘instruct the DOJ to dismantle every street gang’ — in other words, the feds are going to be in your neighborhood trying to figure out which one of your kids should go to federal prison.”

“He says he’s going to ‘indemnify all cops,’ so you can't sue cops basically,” Jones continued, adding, “Black men are about to get conned.”

“The best con artist in the world is going to tell black men, ‘I'm going to lift you up.’ In fact, he's going to lock you up. He's going to lock you up for the stuff that Kamala Harris is trying to decriminalize,” he ranted.

Dave points out some irony in Jones’ words.

“Van, why do you think that all black men are in street gangs?” he asks rhetorically.

Further, “They don’t do these things to lawful people,” he says. “Now, that doesn’t mean that there can’t be a bad cop that might do a stop and frisk unfairly or unjustly — and that should be dealt with.”

“What Donald Trump is talking about there is that in cities — like in the city [Van Jones and Bill Maher] shot that very video right there, Los Angeles — the mayor of L.A. is no longer doing proper policing. You can trespass and jump over people's fences and set up a tent and they won't do anything; you can smoke crack outside of city hall,” says Dave.

As for Jones’ insinuation that Donald Trump is racist against black men, it’s easily debunked considering “Trump literally had lowest all-time black unemployment.”

