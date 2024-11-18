You’ll never guess who Jase Robertson baptized in his pool last week

Jase Robertson loves to hunt ducks, play golf with his brothers, and support the LSU Tigers, but there’s nothing he loves more than seeing people come to know Jesus.

Last week, Jase got to do his favorite thing when he baptized 49ers offensive lineman Colton McKivitz as his new brother in Christ in his own backyard pool.

“This story is incredible,” he says.

McKivitz grew up watching "Duck Dynasty" and going to church, but it wasn’t until recently that he decided to take the final step and get baptized.

The decision was spurred by none other than an episode of the “Unashamed” podcast.

“You guys [were] talking about being baptized and what it meant, and I knew it was time,” McKivitz tells Jase.

Through a mutual friend, McKivitz was connected to Robertson, and before he knew it, he was scheduled to be baptized on a Sunday bye week by his childhood hero.

When Jase asked McKivitz, “What is your confession?” he says the linebacker’s response was “one of the greatest confession speeches [he’s] heard.”

“He basically just shared Jesus and the gospel, and he ended it with, ‘I'm ready for Him to be the Lord of my life,”’ Jase recalls.

And when Jase lowered 6’6”, 300-pound McKivitz into the icy pool water, he knew he would have to rely on the Holy Spirit for the strength to pull him back up.

“That worked well,” he laughs.

However, the baptizing wasn’t over. McKivitz’s father was actually baptized next.

To hear the rest of the story, watch the episode above.

