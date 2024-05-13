Obama 'still in charge' as White House puppet master

D.C. correspondent for Blaze Media, Christopher Bedford, has been exploring the dark depths of America’s capital for years — and it’s now the worst he’s ever seen.

Crime has skyrocketed among its residents while politicians live lavishly.

“There’s been about three shootings within a block of my house in the last month, because they’re just not afraid of the police. And it’s not like D.C. or other cities in America have been hit by some massive global depression, it’s not like a real actual disease has swept through and broken down law and order,” Bedford says.

“This is intentional suicide by our city council,” he adds.

However, one politician in particular is doing extremely well despite the city that’s crumbling around him: Barack Obama.

“You know who’s having a great time in D.C. is Barack Obama,” James Poulos tells Bedford.

“You’re not supposed to be living in D.C. and doing whatever he does in that mansion. Violated many, many decades of precedent of 'You're supposed to bug out of town once you’re out of office,'” he adds.



Bedford knows why.

“He’s still in charge,” he says. “He has full access to the White House. He’s holding meetings whenever he wants, he’s on phone calls, and visitors are coming to and from that Kalorama Heights mansion, and I kind of just want to know which aspects of the White House are being run by him.”

Want more from James Poulos?

To enjoy more of James's visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.